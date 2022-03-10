Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reform Sri Lanka’s Draconian Abortion Law

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Progressive Women's Collective during a protest march for International Women's Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 8, 2021. © 2021 Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lanka has among the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, so Justice Minister Ali Sabry’s recent call for parliament to consider legalizing abortion in cases of rape is a significant development. The government should move promptly to reform the law and go further to uphold women’s equal rights by allowing all woman access to abortion. Under a Sri Lankan law that dates from 1883, anyone deliberately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Covid-19 Vaccine Access is a Right, Not a Privilege
~ Turkmen students: escaping from war-torn Ukraine
~ Kazakhstan Should Criminalize Domestic Violence as Part of Reforms
~ What the "let it rip" COVID strategy has meant for Indigenous and other immune-compromised communities
~ As the Commerce Commission found, there’s no magic way to make NZ supermarkets more competitive
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Mark Maund on improving our resilience to deal with flood crises
~ Why China could become a mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
~ Sex, lies and Hegel: did the intimate lives of philosophers shape their ideas?
~ Boycotting Russian products might feel right, but can individual consumers really make a difference?
~ Trying to Survive in a Besieged Ukrainian City
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter