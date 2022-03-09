Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How grammar is taught in England should change

By Dominic Wyse, Professor of Education, UCL
The teaching of grammar – the ways that words are combined to make sentences – can be controversial. It often leads to debates about “correct English”, and can result in people being judged if their use of language deviates from this “correct” form.

Language is constantly changing, and this change makes it much more difficult to have straightforward ideas about what is “correct” and “incorrect”. Whether a person communicates in the most appropriate way for their audience is what matters.

England’s current national curriculum, implemented since 2014, introduced lots more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


