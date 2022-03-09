Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: what the rules of war tell us about the deliberate targeting of civilians

By Maria Varaki, Lecturer in International Law Co-Director of the War Crimes Research Group, King's College London
International law says that the Russian invasion is illegal in itself. The Russian military’s alleged conduct also breach various international legal treaties.The Conversation


