Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Ukrainian refugee crisis could last years – but host communities might not be prepared

By Jose J. Padilla, Research Associate Professor, Old Dominion University
Erika Frydenlund, Research Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University
More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion. The EU has welcomed the refugees, but research shows that host communities may tire of the newcomers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


