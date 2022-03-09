Mistletoes, locust bean trees and birds work together in Nigeria's forest ecology
By Islamiat Abidemi Raji, Researcher, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Adams Chaskda, Lecturer/Researcher, University of Jos
Colleen T. Downs, NRF SARChI Research Chair in Ecosystem health and biodiversity in KZN and the E. Cape, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Shiiwua Manu, Professor of Ornithology, University of Jos
Mistletoes are found in a wide range of forest ecosystems. As parasites, they are a fascinating group of plants. They get their nutrition from host plants and are ecosystem engineers, making an impact along food chains.
They affect population dynamics, diversity, and distributions of other plants as well as invertebrates, birds and mammals. Their broad geographic distributions, and their…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022