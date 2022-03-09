Carbon markets could protect nature and the planet, but only if the rights of those who live there are recognized too
By Sebastien Jodoin, Associate Professor of Law, McGill University
Katherine Lofts, Senior Research Associate with the Canada Research Chair in Human Rights, Health, and the Environment, McGill University
Many see carbon markets as key to channelling billions of dollars into reducing carbon emissions and protecting forests, but they also put the well-being of communities at risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022