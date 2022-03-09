Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and Free Press Unlimited join efforts to support at-risk Ukrainian journalists

By robing
NewsAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be backed by an information war, the two international press freedom organisations for the promotion of journalism are entering a partnership on the Lviv Press Freedom Centre and the Media Lifeline Ukraine initiative to bring coordinated and efficient support to Ukrainian journalists and media at risk. Two leading NGOs in the field of journalism join efforts to support Ukrainian journalists.


© Reporters without borders


