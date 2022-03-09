Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Floods left thousands without power. Microgrids could help communities weather the next disaster

By Sarah Niklas, Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Scott Dwyer, Research Principal in Energy Futures, University of Technology Sydney
The devastating floods have cut off power for tens of thousands of people across New South Wales and Queensland, limiting their access to basic amenities and hampering rescue efforts. This included 54,000 homes in Brisbane alone.

But this doesn’t have to keep happening. Our new research finds installing renewable energy-run microgrids…The Conversation


