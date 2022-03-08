Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking of buying a dehumidifier? Advice from an expert on mould and damp

By Michael Taylor, Adjunct academic, Flinders University
Share this article
Dehumidifiers can help if you’re clever with that you’re trying to achieve, but you should always look to solve the underlying cause. That means, where possible, improving exhaust and ventilation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An 'extraordinary collaboration' – Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan is a sensational and important work
~ ​Crowdfunding disaster relief offers hope in desperate times. But who gets left behind?
~ Germany Indicts Alleged Gambia ‘Death Squad’ Driver
~ Artificial intelligence and corporate social responsibility can strengthen anti-corruption efforts
~ Why gasoline prices have soared to record highs
~ How you can talk to your toddler to safeguard their well-being when they grow into a teenager
~ No, catching Omicron is not 'inevitable' – here's why we should all still avoid the virus
~ Ukrainian academics face exile, harassment and censorship in ongoing war
~ Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees
~ Artificial intelligence can help strengthen corporate social responsibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter