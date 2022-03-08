Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria Risks Falling Further Behind on Women’s Equality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women march during a protest to challenge impunity and gender-based discrimination raids on women in Abuja, Nigeria, May 10, 2019. © 2019 Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images On this International Women’s Day, women are taking to the streets in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to call on lawmakers to reconsider their decision to reject plans which would help to foster  women’s equality and political participation in the country. The proposed amendments to the country’s constitution which were rejected by federal lawmakers on March 1 included a move to grant citizenship to…


© Human Rights Watch -


