Human Rights Observatory

Elect me and I'll govern like Bob Hawke: Albanese

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese will declare he would govern on the Hawke model of consensus, in a Wednesday economic speech that also directs a strong pitch to business.The Conversation


© The Conversation


