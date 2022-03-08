Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Groups Urge Rights Chief to Report on Chinese Government Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a meeting of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. © Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, Pool (Geneva) – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights should urgently release her office’s report on Chinese government rights violations targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities, almost 200 human rights groups including Human Rights Watch said in an open letter released today. March 8, 2022 Open letter to UN High Commissioner for Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


