Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Volodymyr Zelensky: the comedian who defied the might of Putin's war machine

By Marc Berenson, Senior Lecturer, King's Russia Institute, King's College London
Heading into battle in Ukraine, Russian forces mark their equipment with a single letter signifying their objective. There have been different interpretations of the letter "Z" being used on Russian vehicles – one is that it represents the first letter of "Za pobedy", which means "For victory" in Russian. But for others, who saw Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky describe himself as Russia's "target…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


