Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia’s Warring Parties Should End Attacks on Women, Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Tigrayan refugee survivor of rape who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray sits for a portrait in eastern Sudan near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, on March 20, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty For 16 months, in an often hidden and ignored armed conflict in northern Ethiopia, warring parties have doubly victimized women and girls, subjecting them to widespread, horrific acts of sexual violence and then deliberately obstructing their access to care. International Women’s Day, March 8, is an important time to reflect on the plight of these women and girls and…


© Human Rights Watch -


