Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charles Njonjo and the genesis of Kenya’s fixation with security

By Derek R. Peterson, Professor of History and African Studies, University of Michigan
Share this article
The Kenya that Njonjo sought to create was the ‘greatest living example of democracy, justice and peace’ – but there was no space for the poor.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Under-resourced and undermined: as floods hit south-west Sydney, our research shows councils aren't prepared
~ Word from The Hill: Subs, floods and people saying it's 'time to give someone else a go'
~ Libya: After Prison Escape, Derna Residents Rounded Up
~ After 2 Years of Covid, We’re Still Failing Older People
~ Hungarians Helping Ukraine’s Refugees No Excuse for Limited Government Action
~ Ukraine: Russian Assault Kills Fleeing Civilians
~ Why have attempts to debunk Russian war propaganda on Weibo failed?
~ Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day
~ Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights
~ Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter