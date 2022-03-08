Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After 2 Years of Covid, We’re Still Failing Older People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Victor Tripiana, 86, reaches out to touch the hand of his daughter-in-law, Silvia Fernandez Sotto, separated by a plastic sheet to prevent the spread of Covid-19, at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, on April 4, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko This piece is the second in a series marking the two year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic. Find more of our work documenting the global response to the coronavirus here. Two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments around the world are still failing to protect…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Under-resourced and undermined: as floods hit south-west Sydney, our research shows councils aren't prepared
~ Word from The Hill: Subs, floods and people saying it's 'time to give someone else a go'
~ Charles Njonjo and the genesis of Kenya’s fixation with security
~ Libya: After Prison Escape, Derna Residents Rounded Up
~ Hungarians Helping Ukraine’s Refugees No Excuse for Limited Government Action
~ Ukraine: Russian Assault Kills Fleeing Civilians
~ Why have attempts to debunk Russian war propaganda on Weibo failed?
~ Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day
~ Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights
~ Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter