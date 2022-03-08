Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Taliban fighter talks with a woman at the government passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 17, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ahmad Halabisaz “While it feels as though the world has given up on Afghan women, we have not.…We need you to stand by us.”—Afghan women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj, to the United Nations Security Council, January 26, 2022 On International Women’s Day, we should remember Afghanistan, and consider what the state of women’s rights there means for the struggle for gender equality worldwide. The Taliban were notorious for violating women’s…


© Human Rights Watch


