Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Police accused of violently attacking transgender woman

By Amnesty International
Beninese authorities must launch a prompt, impartial and independent investigation into a violent attack against a transgender woman by police officers, Amnesty International said today. Nadia* told Amnesty International how she was taken to Pahou Police Station after being assaulted by residents of her neighbourhood in the city of Ouidah on 4 February. Instead of […] The post Benin: Police accused of violently attacking transgender woman appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


