International Women’s Day: Dramatic deterioration in respect for women’s rights and gender equality must be decisively reversed

By Amnesty International
Alarming assaults on women’s rights around the world in 2021/22.   Legal protections dismantled, and women human rights defenders now at unprecedented risk.  Protection and promotion of women’s and girls’ rights and support for women human rights defenders crucial, including for Covid-19 recovery.  Governments must act decisively to reverse regressions and uphold human rights for women […] The post International Women’s Day: Dramatic deterioration in respect for women’s rights and gender equality must be decisively reversed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


