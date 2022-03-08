Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
More than 80,000 global supporters and activists have signed a petition calling on the international community to urgently stand up for women’s rights in Afghanistan and hold the Taliban accountable for their unrelenting suppression of women and girls’ rights, Amnesty International said today on International Women’s Day.   The petition, which calls for states to prioritize, monitor […] The post Afghanistan: Global petition calls on international community to stop the Taliban’s suppression of women’s and girls’ rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Why have attempts to debunk Russian war propaganda on Weibo failed?
~ Standing with Afghan Women and Girls on International Women’s Day
~ Private obstetric care increases the chance of caesarean birth, regardless of health needs and wishes
~ Why banning men from leaving Ukraine violates their human rights
~ Feminist stories and dangerous bodies: Siri Hustvedt in conversation with Julienne van Loon
~ Putin’s biggest mistake of the Ukraine war? Trusting the Western financial system
~ Ukraine: Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault
~ Emma Beech's The Photo Box is an intimate and honest view of a life
~ How the Ukraine war is dividing Orthodox Christians
~ Curious Kids: what is the largest penguin that ever lived?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter