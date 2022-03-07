Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Even mild cases of COVID-19 can leave a mark on the brain, such as reductions in gray matter – a neuroscientist explains emerging research

By Jessica Bernard, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University
New research offers insights into the brain after COVID-19 that may have implications for our understanding of long COVID-19 and how the disease affects our senses of taste and smell.The Conversation


