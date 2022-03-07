Tolerance.ca
Battles over book bans reflect conflicts from the 1980s

By Fred L. Pincus, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
A scholar compares the debates over banning books in school today to a similar clash of ideas that took place during the Reagan era.The Conversation


