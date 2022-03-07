Colourism: how skin-shade prejudice impacts black men in the UK
By Aisha Phoenix, Post-Doctoral Researcher, School of History, Religions & Philosophies, SOAS, University of London
Nadia Craddock, PhD Candidate in Business & Body Confidence, University of the West of England
Skin-shade prejudice can have a lasting impact both on people’s self-confidence and on who they in turn find attractive. Understanding how it works is key to resisting it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 7, 2022