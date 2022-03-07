Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concerned about your risk of a heart attack? Here are 5 ways to improve your heart health

By Ellie Paige, Senior Research Fellow, George Institute for Global Health
Bruce Neal, Executive Director, George Institute Australia, George Institute for Global Health
Emily Banks, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Australian National University
Jason Wu, George Institute for Global Health
Share this article
Shane Warne’s untimely death from a suspected heart attack has prompted some people to consider their own heart health and what improvements they can make.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ It's still legal to rape your wife in India. That could be about to change
~ Repeat photos show change in southern African landscapes: a citizen science project
~ Six things social media users and businesses can do to combat hate online
~ What lies behind India’s silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Threatening Provincial Media
~ Turning Covid’s Economic Crisis into Opportunity
~ French Election Guide: Vote for Human Rights
~ Russia Criminalizes Independent War Reporting, Anti-War Protests
~ Hong Kong: Covid-19 Threatens Detained Democracy Leaders
~ Refugees, reporting and the far right: how the Ukraine crisis reveals brutal 'everyday racism' in Europe and beyond
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter