The east coast rain seems endless. Where on Earth is all the water coming from?
By Chiara Holgate, Hydroclimatologist, Australian National University
Agus Santoso, Senior Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Alex Sen Gupta, Senior Lecturer, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
By following moisture from the oceans to the land, researchers worked out exactly how three oceans conspire to deliver deluges of rain to eastern Australia.
- Sunday, March 6, 2022