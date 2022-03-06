Teachers can offer a safe space for students to talk about the war in Ukraine and help them take action
By Jen Couch, Senior Lecturer – Youth Work and International Development, Australian Catholic University
Joel Anderson, Lecturer in Social Psychology, Australian Catholic University
Kelda Robinson, Sessional Lecturer, Counselling, Australian Catholic University
Teachers can inspire children and young people to feel hopeful and promote a sense of agency through thoughtful, honest discussion and developmentally appropriate activities.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 6, 2022