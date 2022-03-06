Top 3 reasons to add plant-based proteins into your diet
By Jess Haines, Associate Professor of Applied Nutrition, University of Guelph
Katherine Eckert, Ph.D. Candidate & Registered Dietitian , University of Guelph
Sarah Wedde, MSc Candidate & Registered Dietitian, University of Guelph
Why is plant-based eating important? There are health, environmental and financial benefits of plant-based diets. Here are some great ways to start eating more plant-based foods.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 6, 2022