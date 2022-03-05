Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian Dispatches 3: Angels

By Abel Polese
Share this article
You start walking to the border and tears drop down your face. You will pass ... you are confident, and your situation is perhaps the easiest one. But what about the others?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ War in Ukraine: Putin delivers the final blow to Russia’s independent media
~ How do Russia's reasons for war stack up? An expert on 'just war' explains
~ How Kwame Nkrumah's midnight speech set a tradition for marking the moment of liberation
~ RSF refers Russian strikes on four Ukrainian TV towers to International Criminal Court
~ First Mro language grammar book brings a ray of hope for the indigenous community
~ Vale Shane Warne: a cricketing genius who lived a life of 'no regrets'
~ Russian troops fought for control of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine – a safety expert explains how warfare and nuclear power are a volatile combination
~ Economic sanctions may deal fatal blow to Russia's already-weak domestic opposition
~ Meet Russia’s oligarchs, a group of men who won't be toppling Putin anytime soon
~ NSW is being hit by a one-two of east coast lows. But aren't those a winter thing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter