Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Vale Shane Warne: a cricketing genius who lived a life of 'no regrets'

By David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
The sudden death of one of the country’s greatest sportsmen has come as a shocking blow because in Shane Warne we found a brilliant but flawed character we couldn’t help but love.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


