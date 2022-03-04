Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender Again Sentenced to Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdullah al-Huwaiti, now 20, at 14 years old. © Private (Beirut) – A Saudi man who was 14 at the time of his alleged crime and whose previous death penalty conviction was overturned by the Saudi Supreme Court was sentenced to death again on March 2, 2022 by a lower criminal court, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling flouts the international ban on the child death penalty and Saudi authorities’ own promises that no child offenders will be executed. Saudi authorities arrested Abdullah al-Huwaiti, now 20, when he was only 14 on charges of murder and armed robbery.…


