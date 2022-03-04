Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Instructs Teachers to Spread Disinformation About Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Students attend a physics lesson at a secondary school in Yekaterinburg, Russia, February 4, 2022.  © 2022 Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images This week, Russia’s Education Ministry provided schoolteachers with “information for a social studies session.” “Disinformation” would have been a more accurate title for the two-page text, which teachers are apparently meant to read out loud in their classrooms before screening a video of President Vladimir Putin. Guidance is provided in case of inquisitive kids. The approved line for Russian teachers to tell their students…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Zelenskyy emerged as the antithesis of Putin and proved you don't need to be a strongman to be a great leader
~ A Sick Baby Clings to Life in a Ukraine Basement
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offender Again Sentenced to Death
~ RSF to launch the Lviv press freedom Center
~ Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas
~ Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort
~ Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter