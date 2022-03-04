Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning Russia from world events will help to alienate Putin

By Mike Duignan, Head of Department, Reader in Events, and Director of the Observatory for Human Rights and Major Events, University of Surrey
Share this article
A world fair is currently being held in Dubai, with delegations from 192 countries celebrating and promoting their nation’s place in the global community. Among the attractions at Expo 2020 is Russia’s intricately designed pavilion, where visitors are invited to consider two pertinent questions:

How do we find our place in an interconnected world, and how can we better understand each other despite our differences?

Meanwhile,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wind turbines can breathe new life into our warming seas
~ Could the Ukraine invasion spark a global financial crisis?
~ Ukraine war: families of unhappy Russian conscripts could undermine Kremlin's war effort
~ Ukraine: nonviolent resistance is a brave and often effective response to aggression
~ Plastic waste treaty: expert Q&A on the promise of a global agreement to reduce pollution
~ Ukraine war: the dangers following Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
~ Counting stars in Orion can help beat light pollution – here's how to help
~ Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released
~ Death: how long are we conscious for and does life really flash before our eyes?
~ Monkey teeth are shedding new light on how early humans used tools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter