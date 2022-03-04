Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Raif Badawi, a prominent blogger and human rights defender who has been arbitrarily detained solely for freely expressing his opinions, remains in detention despite completing an unjust 10-year prison sentence on 1 March, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef said: “Raif Badawi has […] The post Saudi Arabia: Blogger Raif Badawi, arbitrarily detained beyond his sentence, must be immediately released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


