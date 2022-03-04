Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Your chances of getting rid of student loan debt depend on who you are

By Kelsey Lynne Hess, Ph.D. Candidate in Legal Psychology, Florida International University
Andrea C. F. Wolfs, Teaching Professor in Psychology, Plymouth State University
Deborah Goldfarb, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Florida International University
Jacqueline R. Evans, Associate Professor of Psychology, Florida International University
When researchers examined the outcomes for cases to discharge student loan debt, they found that judges are often biased against people based on their gender and other factors.The Conversation


