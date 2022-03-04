Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Unequal Treatment for Foreigners Attempting to Flee

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerian students in Ukraine wait on a platform in Lviv railway station for a train to evacuate across the border, Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Lviv, west Ukraine. © AP Photo/Bernat Armangue (Milan) – Foreigners living in Ukraine have faced unequal treatment and delays as they attempt to flee the war alongside hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, Human Rights Watch said today. Interviews with three dozen foreign nationals, many of them international students, revealed a pattern of blocking or delaying foreigners from boarding buses and trains, apparently to prioritize…


© Human Rights Watch -


