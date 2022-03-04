Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surge in Attacks on Aid Workers in South Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People are seen at a hospital run by Medicines Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Old Fangak in Jonglei state, South Sudan, December 28, 2021. © © 2021 AP Photo/Sam Mednick On February 28, unidentified gunmen attacked seven staff members of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on the road outside Yei, robbed them, and burnt two MSF vehicles, forcing the aid organization to suspend operations in areas outside the city. That same day, armed men attacked a convoy of World Food Program trucks between Gadiang and Bor in Jonglei state. The convoy was being escorted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine: Unequal Treatment for Foreigners Attempting to Flee
~ Moroccan appeal court confirms jail sentences for two more journalists
~ Alan Tudge will not return to education post
~ Russian shelling caused a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant – how close did we actually come to disaster?
~ Did the pandemic drive a desire for more generous welfare? New research suggests not
~ Hedgehog highways: what are they and how to help build one
~ VIDEO: The war, the floods, and COVID and campaigning
~ The UK Sees No Evil in Bahrain’s Detention of Children
~ Hungary: Smear Campaign Targets Critical Voices
~ Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter