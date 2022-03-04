Did the pandemic drive a desire for more generous welfare? New research suggests not
By John Curtice, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Social Research, and Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde
Curtis Jessop, Research Director, National Centre for Social Research
Dominic Abrams, Professor of Social Psychology, University of Kent
The pandemic has not proved a ‘turning point in history’ - attitudes towards austerity and welfare had changed significantly before the crisis.
- Friday, March 4, 2022