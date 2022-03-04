Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did the pandemic drive a desire for more generous welfare? New research suggests not

By John Curtice, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Social Research, and Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde
Curtis Jessop, Research Director, National Centre for Social Research
Dominic Abrams, Professor of Social Psychology, University of Kent
Share this article
The pandemic has not proved a ‘turning point in history’ - attitudes towards austerity and welfare had changed significantly before the crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alan Tudge will not return to education post
~ Russian shelling caused a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant – how close did we actually come to disaster?
~ Hedgehog highways: what are they and how to help build one
~ VIDEO: The war, the floods, and COVID and campaigning
~ The UK Sees No Evil in Bahrain’s Detention of Children
~ Hungary: Smear Campaign Targets Critical Voices
~ Koalas face bleak future after being listed as endangered
~ Ukraine: Cluster Munitions Launched Into Kharkiv Neighborhoods
~ Bitcoin is helping both sides in Ukraine conflict, but it won't wreck Russian sanctions
~ Like many disasters in Australia, Aboriginal people are over-represented and under-resourced in the NSW floods
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter