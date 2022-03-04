Tolerance.ca
Hedgehog highways: what are they and how to help build one

By Lauren Moore, PhD Candidate in Road Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
Britain’s urban hedgehog populations are stabilising after decades of worrying decline, although numbers in the countryside are still falling, a new report has found.

Gaps under boundary fences, known as “hedgehog highways”, are being heralded as a key driver in this improvement for hedgehogs in cities and towns.

A hole at the base of a boundary fence will create a valuable, connected network of green space that hedgehogs can roam through. Whether it is a drilled hole…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


