IPCC reports still exclude Indigenous voices. Come join us at our sacred fires to find answers to climate change
By Bradley J. Moggridge, Associate Professor in Indigenous Water Science, University of Canberra
Gretta Pecl, Professor, ARC Future Fellow & Director of the Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Nina Lansbury, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Sandra Creamer, Adjunct professor, The University of Queensland
Vinnitta Mosby, Lecturer, James Cook University
The latest IPCC Report lacked Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lead authors. This is a severe limitation to understanding and responding to climate change in this country.
- Thursday, March 3rd 2022