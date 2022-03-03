Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How protesters demanding ‘freedom’ from COVID restrictions ignore the way liberty really works

By Andrew Vonasch, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Canterbury
Michael-John Turp, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Canterbury
Like the many similar movements against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions around the world, New Zealand’s protests have expressed a unifying concern with personal freedoms.

One of the highest-profile groups at the occupation of parliament grounds in Wellington was “Voices for Freedom”. The occupation itself began with a “freedom convoy”, and many of the signs and placards around the makeshift camp made “freedom” their focus.

And while that particular protest ended…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


