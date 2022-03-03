Tolerance.ca
Diving tragedy plunges Trinidad & Tobago into mourning and prompts calls for accountability

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"Trinidad and Tobago is facing a crisis of leadership at all levels. Unless there is a fundamental redesign of our systems, processes and procedures, tragedy will continue to befall us."


