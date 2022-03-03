Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How will history – and the law – judge New Zealand’s mothballed MIQ system?

By Jane Norton, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Auckland
Dean Knight, Associate Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Taking MIQ to court was meant to be something of a reckoning for New Zealand’s contentious border control policy. In the end it may be only a footnote to the bigger story.The Conversation


