Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it threatened peace and co-operation in outer space

By Kuan-Wei Chen, Executive Director, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, McGill University
Bayar Goswami, Arsenault Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Ram S. Jakhu, Full Professor, Acting Director, Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches into outer space, as Russia threatens to stop co-operating on supplying and participating in space missions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


