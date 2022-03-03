Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Two court cases present new barriers to independent reporting

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) expresses concern over two recent court cases that will serve as obstacles to independent reporting, related to the misuse of private information and source protection. These cases were heard against a broader backdrop of growing legal restrictions on the media, and could contribute to further deterioration of press freedom in the UK. RSF calls on the courts to avoid imposing unnecessary barriers to reporting. On 16 February, the High Court ruled against Bloomberg LP in a case related to the misuse of private information.


© Reporters without borders


