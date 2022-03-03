Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: One year on from the deaths of 14 demonstrators, the families demand justice

By Amnesty International
3 March 2022 marks the first anniversary of spontaneous demonstrations in several cities around Senegal. One year on, the need for truth and justice remains urgent for the families of the 14 people who died, 12 of whom were shot by the defence and security forces, said Amnesty International, the Senegalese League for Human Rights […] The post Senegal: One year on from the deaths of 14 demonstrators, the families demand justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


