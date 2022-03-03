Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hundreds of millions of microplastic particles could be flowing into UK rivers, hidden in raw sewage

By Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Chloe Way, PhD Researcher in Geography and Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Malcolm David Hudson, Associate Professor in Environmental Sciences, University of Southampton
Microplastics are everywhere. Snow close to the peak of Mount Everest was found to contain on average 30 microplastic particles per litre. And 11,000m below sea level, in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, an average of 2,200 microplastic particles per litre of sediment were found.

Microplastics are bits of plastic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


