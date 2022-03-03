Tolerance.ca
Five key points in the IPCC report on climate change impacts and adaptation

By Lisa Schipper, Environmental Social Science Reserch Fellow, University of Oxford
Vanesa Castán Broto, Professor of Climate Urbanism, University of Sheffield
Winston Chow, Associate Professor of Science, Technology and Society, Singapore Management University
The latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) looks at the impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities associated with the climate crisis, and we are three of the 270 scientists and researchers who wrote it. The document reports stark new findings on the way current global warming of 1.1℃ is impacting natural and human systems, and on how our ability to respond will be increasingly limited with every additional increment of warming.

Here are five key points…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


