Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Should Know that Refugees Can Come from Anywhere

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A dinghy with migrants, left, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesbos and the Turkish coast on April 2, 2021. © 2021 Hellenic Coast Guard via AP Ukrainians are the “real refugees,” Greece's migration minister, Notis Mitarachi, declared on March 1 before the Hellenic Parliament. What he was trying to say was that the people fleeing devastating conflict and persecution in Afghanistan, Syria, and other countries who are coming to Greece are not. The latter, the minister claims, are “irregular migrants” because they come via Turkey,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


