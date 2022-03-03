Ukraine crisis: why you should donate money rather than supplies
By Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Wojciech D. Piotrowicz, Director of the HUMLOG Institute, Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management & Social Responsibility at Hanken School of Economics, Finland, Hanken School of Economics
Money is a far more effective way of helping the hundreds of thousands of refugees than sending food or clothing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 3rd 2022