Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing on a vibrating platform could deliver some of the same benefits as exercise

By Matthew Farrow, Assistant Professor in Anatomy and Musculoskeletal Science, University of Bradford
Hope Rose Edwards, PhD Candidate, University of Bradford
As we get older, many of us find we can’t walk or move the way we used to. While this can be partly explained as an inevitable symptom of ageing, a range of diseases – including Parkinson’s disease, sarcopenia and osteoporosis – can also make it more difficult for us to move.

Rather paradoxically, people with these conditions are often told they should exercise as it can strengthen their muscles and bones. But for someone who already finds movement difficult, getting the amount of exercise needed to see improvements will be hard. So researchers have turned to a slightly more unconventional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


